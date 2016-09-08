Search

Newcastle United news: Diame on Benitez's call, Taylor's new life in MLS

Mohamed Diame has revealed how one phone call from Rafa Benitez persuaded him to turn his back on the Premier League.

The midfielder joined from Hull City in a £4.5million deal this summer.

And Diame, 29, has spoken about swapping top-flight football for the Championship ahead of Saturday evening's game against Derby County at the iPro Stadium.

United goalkeeper Rob Elliot has spoken about the new four-year deal he has signed at the club.

Meanwhile, defender Steven Taylor left Newcastle this summer after 13 first-team seasons at St James's Park.

And the 30-year-old has opened up about his new life in Oregon with MLS club Portland Timbers.