Biological warfare against pests

Those of us who yearn to ditch the blue pellets and quick-fix chemical sprays in favour of more eco-friendly garden pest controls, should perhaps be taking a biological approach.

Many of us incorporate a variety of plants in our garden to attract beneficial predators such as ladybirds which will gobble up aphid eggs, or hedgehogs, song thrushes and frogs to feast on slugs and snails. They all assist the balance of nature, but sometimes that balance needs a helping hand.

Nematodes are tiny micro-organisms which occur naturally in the soil where they hunt down and attack pests, with each different nematode having their own specific prey species.

Chemical giant BASF has the largest specialist nematode production facility in the EU and the only one in the UK, breeding trillions of up to five different species of beneficial nematode to create its Nemasys range, and now has products which will treat many common soil-dwelling pests including vine weevil, chafer grubs, slugs, leatherjackets and ant nests.

Nematodes contents are mixed with water and applied via a watering can at particular times of year depending on the pest being targeted. Once applied, they will seek out their prey, whether it be slugs, vine weevil or other pests, entering the target’s body and releasing bacteria that will kill it. There is no need to keep children or pets away from treated areas.

The nematodes will then reproduce inside the corpse and create a new generation which will hunt for further prey.

However, Paul Hetherington, director of fundraising and communications at the charity BugLife, points to research that has shown incidence of certain nematodes crossing species, infecting bees as well, so would recommend using them only as a last resort.

Gardening tips: Good enough to eat - Blackberries

They are so expensive in the shops and yet so easy to find thriving in hedgerows, unfussy about their location, tolerating partial shade and poorly-drained soil, but covering up a tall fence or other eyesore effectively.

Plant bare-rooted canes in November or December in a spot where you have not grown raspberries or blackberries for a few years. Cultivate a 60cm x 60cm area at each planting site, digging a trench about 30-45cm wide and 7.5cm deep and remove weeds before planting. Add 7.5cm of garden compost and scatter some general fertilizer over the ground before planting. You will need a support system to start it off - the most popular is post-and-wire, where stout posts are erected, on to which wires are attached horizontally and the canes are then tied to the wires with soft twine. Fruits appear between late July and September. Grow Oregon Thornless if you don’t want to get scratched, or Fantasia, which bears heavy yields of huge fruits.