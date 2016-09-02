Here are the 20 most popular names for girls

Here are the top 20 most popular baby names for girls in England and Wales in 2015:

1. Amelia

2. Olivia

3. Emily

4. Isla

5. Ava

6. Ella

7. Jessica

8. Isabella

9. Mia

10. Poppy

11. Sophie

12. Sophia

13. Lily

14. Grace

15. Evie

16. Scarlett

17. Ruby

18. Chloe

19. Isabelle

20. Daisy

There were six new entries in the girls' top 100 - Penelope, Mila, Clara, Arabella, Maddison and Aria, which replaced Lydia, Faith, Mollie, Brooke, Isabel and Amy from 2014.

Of these, Aria showed the biggest ascent, shooting 70 places to claim the number 100 spot while Katie dropped the furthest - 22 places to number 99, just staying inside the top 100.

Siobhan Freegard, founder of parenting site ChannelMum.com, said: "Parents are once again looking across the pond for Americanised monikers."

She said Maddison "is one of the most common US girls' names and is gaining traction here," while another trend was for "gangster chic".