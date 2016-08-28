Lottery jackpot rolls over to £14million

There were no jackpot winners in last night's National Lottery draw, making Wednesday's top prize an estimated £14million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 23, 22, 05, 34, 54, 10 and the bonus number was 08.

Set of balls one was used in draw machine Lancelot, Camelot said.

No players matched all six main numbers or five out of the six with the bonus.

There were 100 ticketholders who matched five out of six numbers to win £1,188 and 7,436 won £103 by matching four numbers.

There were 67 extra prizes - one for every medal won by Team GB.

In the Millionaire Raffle Gold medal, 27 people won £1 million, 23 people won £100,000 in the Millionaire Raffle Silver medal, and 17 people won £50,000 in the Millionaire Raffle Bronze medal.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery said: "Team GB's triumph in Rio is a fantastic example of what National Lottery funding can achieve.

"To say thank you to each and every player there were 67 extra life changing prizes won in tonight's Lotto draw.

"This is one for every medal won by Team GB including 27 extra millionaires, for each of our gold medals.

"Check your tickets and thank you for playing, and helping to support Team GB."

No-one scooped the top £500,000 prize in the Thunderball.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 23, 28, 36, 11, 19 and the Thunderball number was 05.

No-one won the Lotto HotPicks top prize of £350,000.