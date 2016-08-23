Vintage vehicles rally set for Seaburn seafront in Sunderland

There will be a vast array of vintage vehicles on display in Sunderland this bank holiday Monday.

The 32nd annual vehicle rally organised by the North East Bus Preservation Society will be held at Seaburn Recreation Park.

A vintage bus.

Vintage vehicle owners from around the country will be descending on the seafront.

It is estimated there will be around 200 vehicles on display, including vintage and veteran cars, commercial transport, fire engines, buses and coaches.

As well as the transport display, visitors will be able to ispect sales stands selling toys, models, books, photographs and transport related items.

Refreshments will also be available throughout the day, along with children’s rides and inflatables.

The event is now regarded as one of the most prestigious on the rally calendar, with many different types of vehicles represented.

It is traditionally attended by in excess of 2,000 people on the day, ranging from enthusiasts to families of all ages.

And anyone visiting rally in the past may have made use of the popular free bus service provided, travelling on both old and new vehicles.

The circular tour usually runs via Fulwell Mill, Cleadon and Whitburn, returning to Seaburn along the seafront.

The event is not just for enthusiasts, but also the family.

The event is backed by Sunderland City Council and admission is £3 for adults and £2 concessions. For more information, visit www.nebpt.co.uk