33 things the over 60s do not miss about being young

Ferrying the kids around, having a boss who breathes down your neck and the daily stress of running a family home, have emerged among a list of things the older generation DO NOT miss about being younger.

Worrying about your weight, being woken up by the sound of an alarm clock, and the constant juggle of work and childcare also emerged as aspects of life the nation's retirees are MORE than happy to have left behind, according to a study.

Researchers polled adults aged 60 and over and asked them to list the life activities they do not hanker after, including sitting exams, worrying about what people think of you, cooking meals for the family every night - and waiting for pay day.

A spokesman for retirement housebuilder, McCarthy and Stone who commissioned the survey of 1,500 over 60s, said: "Many of the things the older generation don't miss involve work and that comes as no surprise. We are all looking forward to the day we don't have to endure the commute to the office and deal with the stresses that our jobs place on us.

"But it is interesting to see the stress of running a family home and the struggle to get on the property ladder also both made the list of things older people DON'T miss about being young. For many, getting older means downsizing and that's a welcome move."

How many of these do you not miss?

1. Being at work five days a week

2. Having to get up to an alarm clock

3. Having to be up and out the house at a certain time

4. Revising for and sitting exams

5. Enduring the daily commute to work

6. Financial worries

7. Having to dress suitably for work everyday

8. Having to spend your working week with people you don't like

9. Having a boss who breathes down your neck

10. Getting children up and ready for school

11. Juggling work and family commitments

12. Waiting for pay day

13. Tidying up after the children all day long

14. Worrying about what other people think

15. Having awkward first dates

16. Never having a lie-in

17. Ironing school uniforms on a Sunday night

18. Not being confident in myself

19. Packing everything but the kitchen sink for family holidays

20. Struggling to get on the property ladder

21. Juggling after-school activities and parents evening etc

22. The stress of running a family home

23. Worrying so much about my looks

24. Worrying so much about what the scales say

25. Cooking large family meals every night

26. Competitiveness amongst friends

27. Having to do DIY at the weekends

28. Cooking several different meals for the family every night

29. Doing a big weekly food shop

30. Having to host the family Christmas

31. Having to socialise with other parents

32. Spending all day staring at a screen

33. Being called out as an emergency service when kids breakdown