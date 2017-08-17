50 nuggets of wisdom every parent should pass on to their kids

Parents hand down the same 29 nuggets of wisdom to their children that their own parents did - including 'get an education' and 'always try your best'.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed two thirds find themselves churning out the same old clichés that have been passed down through generations.

The favourites are 'you don't get something for nothing' and 'put money aside for a rainy day' and 'if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all'.

Here are the top 50 words of wisdom - as revealed in the research carried out by Skipton Building Society.

1. Always try your best

2. If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all

3. Get an education - no-one can take that away from you

4. Never spend money you don't have

5. If you don't ask, you don't get

6. Eat with your mouth closed

7. Put money aside for a rainy day

8. Never take sweets from strangers

9. Do your best - nothing else matters

10. Keep your elbows off the table

11. Never swim on a full stomach

12. Treat people with respect

13. There's no such word as can't

14. You never get something for nothing

15. Don't put shoes on the table

16. Smile

17. Practice makes perfect

18. Look after your pennies and the pounds will look after themselves

19. Courtesy and compassion cost nothing

20. Treat others how you wish to be treated yourself

21. You only get out of life what you put into it

22. 'I want' never gets

23. Mind your Ps and Qs

24. Manners maketh the man

25. Always wear clean underwear

26. Don't stare at people, it's rude

27. Watching too much TV will make your eyes go square

28. Be true to yourself

29. Always hold the door open

30. Never leave the house with wet hair

31. Never drink on an empty stomach

32. Never go to bed on an argument

33. Look up things you don't know the answer to

34. Never go under a ladder

35. Never give up

36. Receive compliments gracefully

37. Don't wear your coat indoors

38. Mum knows best

39. The grass is never greener

40. Always eat your breakfast

41. Life's too short to be unhappy

42. Always have two month's rent or mortgage saved

43. Don't eat cheese before bedtime

44. Give compliments easily

45. Use a hand cream

46. Don't eat in the street

47. Never offer a stranger a lift

48. Don't smoke in the street

49. Never let your petrol tank go lower than a quarter full

50. Men are very different creatures to women