Are you brave enough to try out this inflatable obstacle course?

The world’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course is coming to the region - but will you be brave enough to have a go?

Thrill-seekers can enjoy the 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge when it visits Newcastle Racecourse later this month.

The giant inflatable playground, designed for ages 12 and up, features more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff 'n' bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.

Set across five themed zones – the Lava Zone, Jungle Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone – the course starts with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below.

The finale involves climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship.

You can have a go on the course when it arrives in the North East on June 24 and 25.

Dan Byrne, Tour Director for The Labyrinth Challenge said: “The Labyrinth Challenge has been really popular with people since we unveiled it last month and we’re thrilled to be bringing the course to Newcastle.

“Participants can race each other and make their way through the course in the quickest time or go at a more leisurely pace.

“It really is a fun family day out with the Inflatable Village extending the excitement with land zorbs, laser tag, bouncy castles and a soft play area, along with bars and food stalls.”

There is also the option to hire the Labyrinth Challenge course and Inflatable Village for exclusive corporate use on Friday, June 23, for between 50 and 2,000 people.

Tickets to the Labyrinth Challenge start from £15, with tickets to the Inflatable Village priced £20.

Combination tickets for both attractions cost £27. Will you be trying it out?