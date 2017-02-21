Eight leading North East tourist attractions to visit for free during the February half-term holidays

Eight tourist attractions feature in a new list of the top 50 free places to visit for free this half-term.

Sunderland features twice in the poll thanks to the National Glass Centre in 31st place and the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens in joint 41st place.

Other attractions included in the list include the Low Force Falls, in Teesdale, in 26th place and Newcastle's Discovery Museum in joint 30th place.

Auckland Castle Deer Park, in Bishop Auckland, is in 38th place, Ankers House museum, in Chester-le-Street, is 42nd while Morpeth County Bagpipe Museum and Allen Banks and Staward Gorge, in Northumberland, share 44th place.

The poll was topped by The Lake District, in Cumbria, with the Peak District hills, Brighton Pier, Hadrian’s Wall, and Newquay’s beaches completing the top five.

It is hoped the survey of a thousand people undertaken by travel giant National Express will help inspire people to have fun for free during the half-term holidays. All the attractions are free though some welcome donations.

It is part of the UK’s largest coach operator’s ‘Get out of London’ campaign to help open the eyes of people living in the capital to all the amazing attractions they can visit across the country.

National Express managing director Chris Hardy said: “It can be expensive keeping kids entertained over half term do so we’ve pulled together a list showing people how they can make the most of the holidays for free. There’s no end of incredible sights to soak up in Bedfordshire for free and we hope our poll helps inspire people to visit somewhere new this half term”.