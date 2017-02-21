Five tips to keep the kids occupied during half term

Can you believe it's here already? Another half-term holiday ...

You make lots of plans for exciting activities but then the gloomy and damp weather puts paid to those.

But don't worry - we've got some low-cost tips to keep the little darlings out of trouble.

Sally Hotchin, bedding expert at Slumberdown, said: "February weather can be very unpredictable and we’re more than likely to be hit with a rainy day at least once during the half-term week.

"With that in mind it’s a good idea to have some back up plans for inside if you can’t get out and about easily due to bad weather."

Check out Sally's tips below ...

Get creative – make something amazing

“Making use of products already in your home is a great way to save money as well as entertain your little ones.

"Duvets and pillows always make the perfect building blocks for dens, but there’s no need to stop at just den making.

"Stretch your child’s imagination by creating a whole new world, getting them to imagine that the duvets are mountain ranges and they are intrepid explorers on an exhibition.

"Or for water babies why not encourage them to imagine they’re in the ocean - surfing on giant waves?

“If dens are still high on the list – turn them into a princess castle, an igloo or even a cave, whatever fascinates them, and encourage your children to describe to you what they have made and why. Invent stories and really let your imagination run wild, along with your kids'."

Healthy baking

“Most little ones adore baking, but it doesn’t need to be boring – or bad for your waistline.

"Why not teach them to create something different such as savoury egg muffins? Healthy and educational, plus you can eat them without any feeling of guilt.”

Recreate giant noughts and crosses

“Take this popular game and make it big. Simply cut out large nought and cross shapes from coloured paper and lay them over nine white pillows in a grid format.

"Using ribbon, or even your dressing gown chord for ease, mark out the grid and see who can be the first to get three shapes in a row.”

Play duvet limbo

“Make your kids giggle by playing limbo with them. For your rope, twist a duvet until it takes the right shape and hold both ends taut.

"Next, challenge each player to bend over backwards to get under it. Add to the fun by playing some of their favourite music and take it in turns to have a go – it’s harder than it looks."

Bedtime story writing

“After all the fun with the duvet dens and imaginary worlds, why not challenge your children to write their own bedtime story based on the adventures of the day?

Get out coloured pens and pencils so they can illustrate with pictures if they wish and help them bring their adventure to life in a visual and engaging way – plus it’s a lovely memento to add to your fridge."