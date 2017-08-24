Revealed: The ages at which parents think children should achieve life's milestones

Children should be able to ride a bike at seven, tie their shoelaces at eight and have their own door key when they're 14, according to North East parents.
They are among the findings of new research into when mums and dads think their youngsters should have achieved childhood milestones or be allowed certain privileges.
THE AGES OF EXPECTATION
7 YEARS OLD:
Ride a bike
8 YEARS OLD:
Tie their own shoelaces
Put their own clothes in the wash
Brush their teeth without help
9 YEARS OLD:
Lay the table
Start getting pocket money
Bath or shower without help
10 YEARS OLD:
Put the dishes away
Take care of their school uniform
Not to lose belongings
Understand the value of their possessions
Be allowed to choose what they wear
Have friends over for sleepovers
Go to friends for sleepovers
Fold-up clothes when they take them off
Get ready by themselves
11 YEARS OLD:
Have a tablet device
Have a TV in their bedroom
12 YEARS OLD:
Walk to school on their own
Surf the web alone
Own a mobile phone
Cycle to school
Play at the local park unsupervised
Have a laptop
Have an MP3 player
13 YEARS OLD:
Be in the house alone
Go out on their own
Go to the shop on their own
FaceTime friends
Have a computer in their bedroom
14 YEARS OLD:
Have Facebook
Have Snapchat
Go to town with friends
Have their own front door key
Have WhatsApp
Go to the cinema with friends
15 YEARS OLD:
Listen to explicit songs
Go on a date
Buy their own clothes
Have a girlfriend or boyfriend round to visit
Buy energy drinks
16 YEARS OLD:
Have friends over when parents are away
Go out after dark
Those polled believe children can stay up until 8pm at eight years old, 9pm at 10 and 10pm aged 12.
Almost a third (29%) of mums and dads consider themselves stricter than other parents.
However, 56 per cent said they grant many of the privileges featured in the research earlier than they were given them by their own mums and dads.
Four out of 10 said they feel peer pressure from other parents to allow their kids to do certain things, while half have fallen out with their partner over certain privileges.
The research, commissioned by My Nametags, manufacturer of durable sticker and iron-on labels, surveyed 2,000 mums and dads nationwide.
Lars B. Andersen, managing director at My Nametags, said: “The survey just goes to show some of the many intricacies of being a parent.
“Of course, every child is different and may be able to do things or take on certain responsibilities later or earlier than our results show.
“However, it’s fascinating to get some indication of when mums and dads will typically allow or expect their kids to do certain things.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.