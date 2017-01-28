The top 10 things that get in the way of spending quality time with your kids

Parents spend more time on household chores than they do playing with their children, a study has found.

The survey has shown that the average parent spends almost four hours a day - more than 59 full days a year - on housework.

In comparison, just three hours and 28 minutes a week, or 52 days a year, is spent enjoying time with their children.

The survey of 2,000 parents by bedding giant Slumberdown, revealed that 83% have days where household chores and other commitments leave them feeling like they haven't spent any quality time with their children.

And more than four in 10 admitted that their children had commented or complained about the time they spend cleaning the house rather than playing with them.

However, long working hours, busy diaries, social calendars and children preferring to just watch TV were also blamed for getting in the way of family time.

But eight in 10 of those asked said they would need to ignore the cleaning or household jobs in order to have enough time with their children - with mothers feeling most put-upon, with 65% saying most of the household chores were their responsibility.

Here is the list of the top 10 things that get in the way of quality time with your children

1. Household chores (50%)

2. Long working hours (38%)

3. School timetables (23%)

4. Children’s homework (23%)

5. The children would prefer to play computer games (23%)

6. Everyone in the family is too busy on computers/phones/tablets (22%)

7. The children would rather watch TV (20%)

8. Anti-social working hours (18%)

9. Children’s extra-curricular activities (18%)

10. The children would rather go to their friend’s houses (14%)