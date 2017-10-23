What's on in the North East this Bonfire Night?

Remember, remember - it's not long until the fifth of November!
This year's Bonfire Night celebrations will soon be here for another year - and there are plenty of Guy Fawkes events taking place across the North East region for you to choose from.
So wrap up warm and prepare to focus your eyes on the skies. See what you fancy from this list of events across the region!
NOVEMBER 3
Fireworks at Seaham Harbour Docks: 7pm
South Shields & Westoe Club Halloween Fireworks Display at Westoe Rugby Club: from 6pm, fireworks at 8.30pm
NOVEMBER 4
Fireworks for St Cuthbert's Hospice at Framwellgate School, Durham: from 6pm, fireworks at 7.30pm
Peterlee Fireworks Night: from 4pm, fireworks at 6.30pm
Newcastle Gosforth Round Table annual fireworks display at Broadway West Playing Fields: from 5pm
Saltwell Park Fireworks: from 5pm, fireworks at 7.30pm
Newcastle Racecourse Fireworks Display: from 2pm, fireworks at 8pm
Tynemouth Fireworks and Bonfire: between 5pm and 9.30pm
NOVEMBER 5
Fireworks at Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street: from 4.30pm, fireworks at 6.30pm
Firework Extravaganza at Hardwick Hall Hotel: 6pm 'til late
Fireworks Spectacular at Seaton Carew: 4pm until 7pm
Firework show at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields: displays at 6.30pm and 8.30pm
Annual fireworks display at The Links, Whitley Bay: display at 7pm
NOVEMBER 6
Bonfire Night at Beamish Hall: at 5.30pm and 8pm
Let us know if there's an event happening near you so we can add it to the list!
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.