Gardening: 5 of the best garden gifts

Check out these fantastic gift ideas for those green-fingered folk...

1. Children’s Birdwatching Kit. www.oakroomshop.co.uk. £16.99

Encourage a love of birds and nature with this children’s bird watching kit. The unique kit includes: one pair of binoculars with neck string for bird watching, a lined blackbird notebook for recording birds spotted, a british birds pencil in one of four forest bird designs and a gorgeous Goldfinch storage case with handle and metal clasp.

2. Fairy Garden Starter Pack. Pasx.co.uk. £8.00

Give them the gift of magic with this miniature fairy garden pot for kids, including a garden pot, two miniature mushrooms, fairy sign and fairy moss.

3. Personalized Wooden Handmade Swing. en.dawanda.com. £18.90

This personalized wooden swing for babies is the perfect way to keep them entertained. Ideal for indoor use or the garden, this swing ensures laughs all round.

4. Kid’s Small Personalised Crate with Seeds. www.plantabox.co.uk. £25.95

The perfect way to get kids to love gardening, a bright personalised planter just for them! Each planter contains a choice of seeds from the ‘Fun to Grow’ Kids range so all they have to do is plant and watch them grow.

5. Win Green Willow Pavilion. www.rockinghorsebowness.co.uk. £235.00

These stunning pavilions from Win Green are simply magical. They come decorated with tassels and have beautiful white cotton curtains with embroidered dragonflies. They come complete with a padded floor quilt.