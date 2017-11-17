Gardening: Get free seeds with Plant World Seeds’ new catalogue

The Plant World Seeds offers have always been very popular – and here’s a new one to celebrate the company’s new catalogue.

With any purchase, no matter how small, you’ll receive a packet of Meconopsis Lingholm (stunning Himalayan blue poppy, worth £3.20) and tomato Maskotka, worth £1.95.

Tomato Maskotka. Picture by Plant World Seeds

Tomato Maskotka is a compact bush variety (meaning ‘mascot’ in Polish), ideal for growing in containers on the patio or in hanging baskets. There’s no need to remove side shoots.

The plant produces an early and very heavy crop of vivid red, attractive, sweet cherry fruit which shows a good tolerance to cracking.

Meconopsis Lingholm is a reliable perennial far superior to M. betonicifolia. It has enormous deep cobalt blue flowers, up to four inches across, and is certainly the best blue poppy available.

Antirrhinum Angel Tower. Picture by Plant World Seeds

It bulks up each year into a massive golden-haired clump which can be divided to increase your stock. In a shady spot with organic-enriched soil, a bed of these plants makes an unbelievable sight.

New Plant World Seeds catalogue

Here are three new and exclusive flower seeds for this year:

Echium Candy Floss (E. fastuosum alba): Height 1-1.5m. The first time a white form of this perennial has been grown.

A shrubby, bush-forming plant, it forms a solid compact dome when mature, when it can be smothered with a hundred or more swollen trusses of flowers – grow in the North East in a large pot with some winter protection. £3.80 per packet.

Antirrhinum Angel Tower: Height 60-90cm. This is a cross between a tall, hardy, wild, perennial antirrhinum with a modern cultivar to produce these long-lived new plants.

The flower colours vary from palest pink to reddish-purple and are produced from early summer to late autumn.

They can also self-seed producing interesting variations. £2.65 per packet.

Dierama adelphicum: Height 70cm-1m. A new, very rare, and relatively dwarf species recently collected from Swaziland, with pink, flared, bell-shaped flowers clustered at the end of the compact flower spikes. £2.95 per packet.

To find out more, visit www.plant-world-seeds.com

JOBS FOR THE WEEKEND

As the gardening year winds down, work according to what the weather will let you do. If you’ve fallen behind, you probably still can do some of them.

Root cuttings can be taken now and throughout winter. Papaver (perennial poppies), Verbascum (mullein) and Phlox are suitable examples.

You can still order and plant container trees and shrubs, and large semi-mature specimens for planting later in the winter.

Shrubs normally pruned hard in spring – such as Buddleja davidii, Cornus alba and Lavatera – can be cut back by half now, to prevent wind rock.

Tree and shrub seeds and berries can be harvested and sown, once they are ripe.

Garden hygiene is vital to help control and prevent disease. Rake up and NEVER compost infected leaves, such as black spot on roses, or scab on apples and pears.

Toadstools are often visible now, especially honey fungus. The toadstools appear on, or at the bases of, affected trees. Similar toadstools in beds or lawns are more likely to be harmless fungi which live on dead material and pose no threat.

Lift and divide overgrown clumps of herbaceous perennials, or leave them until spring.

Ornamental grasses and bamboos can be cut back and tidied up.

Digging the soil will expose pest larvae and eggs to birds and frosts, as well as clearing weeds and improving soil structure.

Around ponds, remove the last of the dead foliage. You can still divide hardy waterlilies and cut back overgrown marginal plants.

Tender plants should already have been brought into a frost-free greenhouse, until the risk of frost has passed.

Cover borderline hardy perennials, such as Euphorbia wulfenii, red-hot pokers and Gunnera with fleece sacks to protect them from the worst of any winter weather, especially if still young plants.