Georgian gin bar and more as Beamish opens its doors after hours

Beamish will open its doors after hours for A Grand Georgian Gathering to celebrate Museums at Night.

From a fantastic fire-eater, food and folk tales to live music, magical wand-making and a Georgian gin bar, visitors can enjoy an evening of entertainment on Saturday, May 20.

A Grand Georgian Gathering will be held at Pockerley Old Hall, Waggonway and St Helen’s Church, with the Squire launching the festivities by lighting a traditional

“baal” fire.

Visitors can try their hand at driving a steam engine and enjoy music and dancing with performers such as the King Cole Ceilidh Band.

People can treat themselves to a tipple, including specially-created cocktails, from the Georgian gin bar and treats from the food stall.

Highlights will also include musket firing from the 68th Durham Light Infantry Society and discover more about the life of a Napoleonic soldier.

Visitors can look the part by trying on Georgian costume and there’s also the chance to take a guided walk with the packhorse and pick up some tips from the Georgian gardener.

Gemma Stevenson, Beamish’s community events officer, said: “Come and join in our Grand Georgian Gathering, as Beamish comes alive after hours to celebrate

Museums at Night. We’ve got an amazing evening of music, dancing, food and lots of fun lined up.”

Museums at Night is a national campaign which sees museums and galleries open after hours to celebrate culture and heritage.

•Beamish’s Museums at Night – A Grand Georgian Gathering takes place on Saturday, May 20 from 6pm to 9.30pm. Tickets are £5 each (under 5s free) and are

available from www.beamish.org.uk.