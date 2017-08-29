Golden memories from our Silverdale break

There’s a little corner of Britain which I have fallen in love with.

At the very bottom of Cumbria, there is a stretch of countryside which I’d not really heard of previously. Now I’m asking myself – when can I return.

The leafy avenues at the Silverdale park.

I spent a break at the Silverdale Holiday Park in Cumbria with my wife Margaret and granddaughter Abbie.

It is set in 100-plus acres of beautiful countryside with sweeping views across Morecambe Bay, and it is a perfect retreat. Why? Because it has something for everyone.

l A superb leisure centre with swimming pool, spa and sauna.

l A professional gymnasium with state-of-the art exercising equipment.

It was the peace and quiet which struck me and the sheer beauty of the scenery. Green mountains formed a backdrop on one side and Morecambe Bay was an alternative splash of silver and blue on the other. Chris Cordner

l An American-style computerised bowling alley.

l Children’s soft-play zone.

l Cafe/restaurant and bar.

l Woodland walks.

Having a splashing time in the pool.

l Pitch and putt golf.

l Or my personal highlight, a serene calm which seemed ideal to me, especially on the evenings when we relaxed at our chalet.

But for those who like to explore, there’s plenty to see in the area.

One particular highlight for me was the visit to the attractive little town Carnforth, which has many attractions including quaint craft and gift shops.

Great views from the holiday homes.

It’s a 20-minute bus journey from the holiday park through some of the best scenery I’ve seen in a long time. Rolling hills, immacutely tended gardens, houses to die for and shops which would spring up in the middle of nowhere.

Once you get to Carnforth, check out the town’s Heritage Centre at the railway station.

It’s the place where the classic film Brief Encounter was partly filmed and the centre pays homage with a cinema room, refreshment room, galleries and gift shop. A wonderful place to wile away an hour or two, including a chance to watch the film.

The next day, after our daily visit to the park’s swimming pool, we drove to Arnside – about four miles away – which has a striking riverside view.

There’s the beautiful viaduct over the Barrow to Lancaster railway, Arnside’s own pier and a wonderful selection of tea rooms and gift shops.

But definitely the most memorable part of the visit happened almost the moment we stepped out of the car. As we walked towards the pier, a huge siren sounded and it was down to the locals to tell us more.

The wonderful view from the park.

One explained that it was a warning siren to signal the Arnside Bore was on the way.

To explain more, the bore is a wave which is caused by the leading edge of the incoming tide being forced through a narrowing bay.

Twenty minutes later, a second siren sounded to indicate it was here and sure enough, we watched as the wave slowly made its way up the river.

Back at Silverdale park, we spent the rest of the day enjoying a warm evening sunshine on our patio deck.

For Margaret, it was accompanied by a rose wine, bought from the park shop where – unlike many other resorts where goods tend to be dear – the prices were impressively reasonable.

Granddaughter Abbie has become something more of a discerning critic now that she is ten, and she loved the food.

She wolfed down gammon and chips, full English breakfasts, chicken and leek pies and more from the excellent restaurant.

As for myself, it was the peace and quiet of the park which struck me as well as the sheer beauty of the scenery. It was simply breathtaking.

Green mountains formed a backdrop on one side and the expanse of Morecambe Bay provided an alternative splash of silver and blue on the other.

And when you factor in a resort which boasts everything from a sauna to a bowling alley, what’s not to absolutely love?

Relaxing on the decking.

Each home is set in beautiful countryside.