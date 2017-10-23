Help us find South Tyneside's best pub - here's your top 10

We’ve got our finalists for South Tyneside's Pub Of The Year 2017 - now it's time to pick your number one.

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply fill in the coupon in today's paper, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate, and send it back to us.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, November 24, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand-delivered to the office or any received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

HERE'S YOUR 10 FINALISTS

SGZ010 – The Greyhound Inn, Hedworth Lane, Jarrow.

SGZ019 – The Steamboat, 27 Mill Dam, South Shields.

SGZ036 – The Sand Dancer Ltd, Sea Road, South Shields.

SGZ039 – The Voyager, 145 Anderson Street, South Shields.

SGZ041 – New Crown, Mowbray Road, South Shields.

SGZ051 – The Vigilant Inn, 165 Sunderland Rd, South Shields.

SGZ053 – Harley’s Bar, 252 Sunderland Road, South Shields.

SGZ062 – The Colliery Tavern, 2 Hedworth Lane, Boldon.

SGZ069 – The Derby, 307-309 Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

SGZ070 – Jarrow Buffs, Ellison Street, Jarrow.