Hospice rainbow dash rescheduled after clash with South Shields FC’s Wembley final

St Clare’s Hospice has postponed its annual Rainbow Dash event in support of South Shields Football Club’s match at Wembley.

The colour run, which was to be held on the same day as the football match, has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 9, at Monkton Stadium.

Mariners Park in South Shields.

This is the fourth year that the hospice has delivered its Rainbow Dash event which traditionally has been held in May.

But this year, many members of the local community will be travelling to London on that day to show their support to South Shields Football Club as they play Cleethorpes Town for the Buildbase FA Vase Final at Wembley Stadium on May 21. As a result hospice bosses decided to change the date of the event to show their support.

Avril Robinson, chief executive at the hospice, said: “Our Rainbow Dash is always a popular event for families in the borough and one of our main fundraising events so we decided that, rather than have people choose between coming to the colour run or watching South Shields Football Club compete, we would postpone the event until early July.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish South Shields Football Club the very best of luck in their match at Wembley – the staff at St Clare’s will certainly be cheering them on on match day!”

This year’s event is sponsored by Dicksons, Co-op Funeralcare, and L S Care, but there is still one colour station available for sponsorship.

Any organisations interested in sponsoring the hospice are asked to contact Briony Cragg, fundraiser at St Clare’s Hospice on: 0191 529 7111.

The hospice still has a number of places available for this event.

To register or to find out more visit: www.stclareshospice.co.uk/events