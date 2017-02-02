Hunt for dog to appear in new play Five Dead No Bodies

The hunt is on for a newshound to star in a new comedy thriller at The Customs House.

The new play, Five Dead No Bodies – which premiers at the South Shields theatre later this month – is in need of a dog to take on a key role in the drama.

The show tells the story of the editor of fictional local newspaper, the Tyneside Times.

Running from Wednesday, February 15 until Saturday, February 18, director Scott Young is hoping dog owners in South Tyneside will get in touch if they think they have a dog who can take on the part.

He said: “Without giving too much away, the dog is an important cast member.”

Mr Young, who is artistic director at OddManOut Theatre Company, added: “We have a great cast who are already rehearsing, and all we need now is a dog with the right temperament to be on stage in front of an audience.”

The cast includes several familiar faces to The Customs House stage; Micky Cochrane, who plays the editor, was in last year’s hit Geordie the Musical, and both Kylie Anne Ford and Christina Berriman-Dawson who starred in musical Dolly Mixtures at the theatre. Actors Gary Goodyear and Andy Berriman complete the cast.

“It’s a great cast and I love the script,” said Mr Cochrane.

“It makes you appreciate the role that newspapers can play, particularly in local communities where they often act as the voice of the people, or the people’s champion.”

Five Dead No Bodies has been co-written by former Gazette editor Rob Lawson and former journalist Susan Wear, who was nominated for North East Writer of the Year last year for her play The Duke in the Cupboard.

Rob was a newspaper editor for 16 years – editing both the Shields Gazette and the Sunderland Echo.

For tickets, which start from £15, call the box office on: 0191 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk

Anyone who thinks they have a pooch for the part should email: scottyoung600@hotmail.com