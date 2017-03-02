Is South Shields Great Dane Rome the UK’s worst-behaved dog?

South Shields Great Dane Rome is set to star in a new TV show.

Karli Weir and Michael Ahmed, from Clifton Avenue, Harton, will appear on Channel 4 show Dogs Behaving Badly this month.

Karli Weir with Great Dane Rome.

The one-off documentary sees owners receive help with their mischievous mutts from expert Graeme Hall, known as ‘The Dogfather.’

Karli, a personal trainer, and her partner Michael, 31, a builder, are both fit but ever since their beloved Rome was attacked at just eight months old, they say his behaviour has “spiralled out of their control”.

Combined with his strength and weight - 80 kilos - that can make the placid but powerful pooch a real handful.

Karli, 32, said: “Every time we went for a walk he would end up pulling us off our feet.

“He had issues anyway. He was attacked when he was a puppy by a Labrador and, ever since, he has gone into protective mode. “That was one of the main reasons we contacted the show. No matter how big or small another dog was, he would go off it because he was frightened.”

The couple have two other Great Danes, but they needed professional help with Rome.

The 19-month-old beauty was named after the couple’s dream honeymoon destination, which they were unable to visit because his behaviour meant they couldn’t leave him with anyone.

“We didn’t want to take the risk,” Karli added. “But since the show there has been a massive improvement.

Karli Weir with Great Dane Rome.

“Graeme came out to visit us for two day-long sessions where we did lead work and I learnt how to hold myself when walking him. “He is so big and strong that every time I was walking him before I was bracing myself, thinking ‘When is the next dog going to come around the corner?’ which made him more alert, so it was just a vicious circle.

“But he is more dog-selective now.

“He is still nervous, but has walked on his lead past loads of dogs, no problem now.

“It is a massive improvement.”

Michael Ahmed with 'The Dogfather', Graeme Hall.

* Dogs Behaving Badly will be screened at 6.05pm on Channel 4 on Saturday, March 11.