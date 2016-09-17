Is your favourite South Tyneside pub in the Good Beer Guide 2017?

The ultimate guide to quality watering holes has hit the shelves.

The latest edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is out now.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2017.

The new edition of the Guide – published by the Campaign for Real Ale – records the vibrancy of the British real ale market, with more than 200 new breweries opening in the past year, with 1,540 now operating in Britain.

But which South Tyneside pubs have made the grade for 2017?

The first to make the list is the Grey Horse, in East Boldon.

The bar, in the town’s Front Street, boasts six changing beers.

Alum Ale House, South Shields.

In Jarrow, McConnell’s Gin & Ale House has been included in the guide.

The pub, in Walter Street, serves up five changing beers and around a dozen different gins.

A trio of South Shields pubs has been listed in the book.

Alum Ale House, in Ferry Street, serves Jennings Cumberland Ale, Cocker Hoop, Wychwood Hobgoblin and 14 changing beers.

The Wouldhave, Mile End Road, South Shields

The Steamboat, in Mill Dam, has the largest selection of cask ales in South Shields, according to the guide, as well as six changing beers.

The Wouldhave, in Mile End Road, also made the list. It serves up Greene King Abbot, Ruddles Best Bitter and three changing beers.

And finally, the Black Horse, in Rectory Bank, Boldon, made the grade. Its selection includes Jennings Cumberland Ale and one changing beer.

The 44th edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide lists the best 4,500 pubs in the country chosen by its membership of more than 180,000 people.

Black Horse, West Boldon

Throughout Tyne and Wear, 59 pubs are included in the guide, nine of which are new entries.

It also lists 27 Tyne and Wear breweries, four of which are included for the first time.

The Good Beer Guide 2017 is on sale for £12.99.

The book is fully revised and updates each year to feature the pubs across the UK that serve the best real ale.

To order a copy, go to shop.camra.org.uk