Minecraft gaming festival returns to North East for third year

YouTube gaming sensations and life-size characters from best-selling video game Minecraft will be heading to the North East for an annual family gaming festival.

Nethermined – an unofficial event around the game Minecraft – will be held in Newcastle for the third time on Saturday, February 11, at Northumbria University Students’ Union.

A previous Nethermined festival.

The day gives families the opportunity to get involved in a wide range of activities including playing Minecraft, meeting some of the top YouTube gamers and characters from the game including main character Steve and game enemyCreeper, as well as taking part in workshops.

A special Parents' Zone has also been set up as part of this year’s event, where parents can get valuable tips about protecting their children who play games online, as well as learning more about their youngsters’ favourite games.

Organiser Michelle Poller, who set up the event for her daughter, who was too young to go to official Minecraft events on her own, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the festival back for its third year in Newcastle.

“It’s always a fun-filled day for families and also has a strong educational value for the parents, who want to get to know a little more about the gaming culture that their kids are part of.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming families from across the North East to what we hope will be our biggest and best Nethermined festival yet.”

Minecraft is a block-building computer game which has ballooned in popularity over the past few years and has a vast online following.

Admission costs £18, or a family ticket, which can be used by two adults and two children, or one adult and three children, can be purchased for £60.

For more information email info@nethermined.com or to buy tickets visit http://www.nethermined.com/tickets