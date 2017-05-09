Model scouts take over Jarrow’s Viking Shopping Centre

Do you have what it takes to be Jarrow’s next top model?

Scouts from Modelsearch have been at the Viking Shopping Centre in a bid to unearth the models of the future.

Over the course of the day almost 100 people, aged from four upwards, entered the competition and had their photo taken.

Lee Kimber, centre manager, said: “We had some fantastic people entering the competition on Saturday and all their photos will be on the centre’s Facebook page this week.

“We are hoping that this will inspire more people to come along and enter the competition when we have a second scouting day on May 20.”

If you missed the team at the weekend, they’ll be returning on Saturday, May 20, between 11am and 4pm, for the second of two scouting days.

The scouts will be inviting kids from four years and upwards and adults of all ages to take part and will take a picture and details of the models.

After the second scouting day, 60 of the applicants will be invited to return to the centre on Wednesday, June 14 for the castings stage.

At the casting session, judges for the stores at the Viking Centre and the Modelsearch team will choose a girl and boy in each of the age categories who will attend a professional fashion shoot at the centre in the autumn when they will also receive a digital portfolio of their pictures.

These eight models will feature in publicity material for the fashion stores at The Viking Centre and one may even be selected for an all expenses fashion shoot in London in Spring 2018 with top international photographer Lou Denim who’s photographed the likes of Robbie Williams, Rita Ora and Jessie J.

