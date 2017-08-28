North East Vegan Festival returns with pasties, perfume and tigernut 'Baileys'

Not-cheese and onion pasties, a plant-based patisserie and perfume guaranteed cruelty-free are among the offerings as a popular vegan festival returns to the North East.

The North East Vegan Festival (Nevfest) launched in Sunderland in 2012 and has spawned a successful string of events around the country, raising money for North East animal rescue charity Farplace.

Thousands attended this year's Nevfest at the Stadium of Light in January, and organisers have now set up a sister event at another sporting venue in the region next weekend - Gateshead International Stadium.

Events Manager Kerri Turner said: "The Sunderland Nevfest is where it all began and its still very much our main event - but we're excited about taking a sister event to Tyneside and making a new venue into a vegan heaven of food, drink, cosmetics, perfumes and services.

"Veganism is taking off across the UK and around the world, and we're lucky to be bringing some of the best products on offer to the North East again.

"The festival is all about bringing people together to enjoy their favourites, try and learn new things, and promote the vegan message.

No Baloney hot dog bite wraps

"But non-vegans are particularly welcome, whether they're just looking for something different to try, or are considering making the switch."

Profits from the festival got to help animals cared for by Farplace Animal Rescue, a no-kill sanctuary caring for and rehoming creatures of all kinds.

There will be about 70 stalls at the festival serving hot and cold food, healthy drinks, selling quirky clothes and accessories, as well as groups and charities talking about their work.

There will also be a programme of talks and film screenings on vegan-related issues.

..

The festival takes place on Sunday September 3 from 10.30am to 5pm. Tickets cost £3 on the door, with under-16s getting in free.

Tickets are also available in advance online, as are VIP passes which include early entry and a goodie bag. Visit http://www.northeastveganfestival.com

Anyone wishing to host a stall or volunteer at the event can email Rachael at events@farplace.org.uk or Kerri at festivals@farplace.org.uk.



