North East walks named among UK's favourites

Some of the region's most stunning walks have been named in a list of the nation's favourites.

A new survey has pinpointed Britain's best-loved walks, from the remote beauty of the Scottish Highlands to the awe-inspiring White Cliffs of Dover.

But while the likes of the Lake District and South Downs naturally bag top spots, our region hasn't been left out.

Our world-famous Hadrian's Wall Path, which features in countless films, TV series, documentaries, calendars and cards, is in at number seven.

And the 267-mile Pennine Way, which usually takes keen walkers around three weeks to complete and weaves through the North Pennines and into Scotland, is the longest hike on the list - taking 15th place.

The route takes in some of the most scenic parts of Northumberland and County Durham, including the Cheviot hills.

The UK's Favourite Walks

1. The South West Coast Path (Somerset, Devon, Cornwall and Dorset)

2. Windermere Way (The Lake District, Cumbria) unofficial

3. The Great Glen Way (Scottish Highlands) Long Distance Route

4. The South Downs Way (Hampshire and Sussex) National Trail

5. Scafell Pike (The Lake District, Cumbria)

6. Pembrokeshire Coast Path (Pembrokeshire)

7. Hadrian's Wall Path (Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, Cumbria)

8. The Coast to Coast (Cumbria and Yorkshire)

9. Bournemouth's Coast Path (Dorset and Hampshire)

10. The White Cliffs of Dover (Kent)

11. The Lizard Peninsula Coastal Walk (Cornwall)

12. The Cotswolds Way (Gloucestershire and Somerset)

13. Peddars Way and Norfolk Coast Path (Suffolk and Norfolk)

14. Yorkshire Wolds Way (Yorkshire)

15. The Pennine Way (Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Northumberland, Scotland)

16. Cannock Chase (Staffordshire)

17. Bradgate Park (Leicestershire)

18. London's Capital Ring (London)

19. The Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail (Gloucestershire)

20. The Three Peaks (Yorkshire)

The survey, which polled 1,000 British walkers on their favourite routes, was undertaken by holiday firm National Express.

Official walking trails featured heavily in the list of Britain's best-loved walks, with nine of Britain's 16 National Trails making the top 20 alongside one of Scotland's.

Chris Hardy of National Express, which carried out the research, said: "Summer is here and there can scarcely be a better way to make the most of it than by getting out and exploring the great outdoors.

"There's something for everyone on our list, regardless of whether you're feeling adventurous enough to tackle an entire route or want to enjoy a small section.

''Some prefer the drama of England's highest mountain while others like the buzz of city streets or the quiet beauty of the countryside.

"Our countdown is a stunning showcase of the very best Britain has to offer and we hope it inspires people to put their best foot forward this summer".

He added: "These walks offer a stunning showcase of the diversity of the natural Britain, taking in meadows, marshlands, rivers, waterfalls, hills, lakes and mountains as well as picturesque villages, ancient monuments, viaducts and UNESCO World Heritage Sites."