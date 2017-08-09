A look back at working days on South Tyneside

We turn the spotlight on the world of work today, with scenes from South Shields’ past.
There are some familiar names, and hopefully, faces for you to spot.
How many of you recognise the old Hartonclean laundry at the company’s headquarters at Harton, or the former J Barbours and Sons factory at Simonside.
We’ve included a couple of photos from Allen-Bradley Ltd, the former Morganite Resistors factory. Did you used to work there?
There’s also an image of “practical work” being undertaken at the town’s General Hospital in 1955, along with a shot of two detectives inspecting fingerprints at South Shields police headquarters in 1970.
Where did you used to work and what are your memories of the place and the people there?
