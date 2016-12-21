A stocking-full of seasonal South Tyneside memories

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, according to the words of the song.

And for most of us, it is the season to be jolly.

November 1988 and children and staff of Monkton Infants School are all dressed up.

And who can forget the Christmases of the past, when everything was so much less commercialised.

Of course, the gifts weren’t half as luxurious or techno-terrrific as they today, but then it didn’t really matter.

For it was the giving that was the important thing, and being with family over the holiday period.

Over the years, the gifts given to little ones have evolved from wooden toys to plastic soldiers (and wonderful Western figures, created by Louis Marx) and dolls, and on to electronic gadgetry and sophisticated consoles and games.

Jean Ellison plays Dandini in pantop back in February 1970.

Mind you, the sweet treats, given as gifts, have pretty much stayed the same, with lots of enduring chocolates and, of course, edible Santas, which are still popular today.

For the grown-ups there were socks and underwear or a head-scarf or two. I wonder what your favourite Christmas gift was?

Many things have changed when it comes to Christmas time, what do you miss about the festive season from years gone by?

To celebrate the season, here’s some Christmas-related photos, what can you tell me about the people and the occasions?

Members of the West Park Community Association and their redecorated hall get a visit from Santa in 1983.