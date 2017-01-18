All revved up for a trip back to South Tyneside schooldays

Education is the theme for this week’s picture spread, with pupils taking part in a wide range of activities.

Now we all know that schools and school rules aren’t what they used to be, but would you have us turn back the clock to the days of teachers in gowns armed with an arsenal of sticks and belts?

Ready for a run at Ellison Junior School, Jarrow, in May 1988.

Some would argue that it was good for discipline - what do you think?

There were good teachers and bad, just as there were affable classmates (some of who became life-long friends) and bullies who, when you see them today, wouldn’t say boo to a goose.

Thinking back, how were your school days?

Hopefully our pictures of youngsters taking part in sports and PE (there were no fancy branded tops and shorts in sight when we had to scramble up the school hall climbing equipment or jump the pommel horse – just vests and pants) will bring back memories from your younger days.

Road safety officer Ken Shipley presents Biddick Hall Juniors pupils Graham Pude and Andrea Raynsford, with the Tyne and Wear National Cycling Proficiency Shield.

We’ve got images from a whole host of local schools, including Ellison Junior School, Harton Comprehensive and Simonside Junior School, in Jarrow.

How many of the pupils do you recognise and what do you remember about the visit of the Gazette’s photographer?

They say that school days are the best days of our lives; was that true of your time at school?

Please get in touch with your memories of school, the teachers and your fellow classmates.

Playing football at Ellison Junior School in 1988.

Dance and drama at Monkton Infants in this May 1988 picture.