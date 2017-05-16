Another trip down South Tyneside's Memory Lane courtesy of Freddie Mudditt's photo archive

It is time to take another trip down Memory Lane South Tyneside-style.

We are indebted to Julia Northam for sending us another batch of archive pictures taken by her father, Freddie Mudditt, across four decades.

Life at Middle Dock, South Shields, in 1967.

Freddie took countless photos of both everyday folk and famous visitors for the Shields Gazette between the 1950s and 80s.

Today we focus mainly on a cross-section of pictures showing ordinary people enjoying themselves at a number of well-known locations across the borough.

Even the patient in the snap from South Shields’s former Ingham Infirmary in 1959 seems to be happy with life.

Nor was this the only photo taken by Mr Mudditt at the hospital and we promise to print more in the coming weeks along with the fascinating story behind them.

Julia, 58, now a post office clerk living in Billingham, is organising her late dad’s photographs into a vast archive and has kindly agreed to share his legacy with Gazette readers on a

regular basis.

Earlier this year we told how he nearly lost his job as a police officer after he took a picture of a glider which had crashed into the roof of a house in the Bamburgh Avenue area of South

Shields and today we include another image taken while on duty at the scene.

Mr Mudditt eventually left the force to set up his Fietscher Fotos business in first Newcastle and then South Shields with his duties also including regular work for South Tyneside

Borough Council.

He died aged 58 in 1985 and Julia is appealing for anyone who may have one of her dad’s pictures to contact her via her Fietscher Fotos of South Shields & surrounding areas Facebook

group.

We hope these photographs spark a host of memories among our readers.

If you can provide any details of the people in them then please email gavin.ledwith@jpress.co.uk or add a comment below this story.