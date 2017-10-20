At work, rest and play

Back in March 1979 South Tyneside Home Safety Committee undertook a campaign aimed at recovering unwanted medicine and pills.

And judging by the haul pictured here, alongside the message “don’t hoard medicine”, it would appear to have been quite a success.

Mickey Pratt Shields hairdresser pictured in 1970.

Elsewhere we have photos showing South Tynesiders at work and at play.

The work comes in the form of Mickey Pratt’s expert handling of hair, while the play involves young hockey players from Mortimer School and draught-playing cubs from the 30th Cleadon All Saints Park.

How many of those pictured do you recognise?

Back in March 1984 and Gary Wright, left of 3rd St Michael's Pack was pcitutred playing David Hudson of the 30th Cleadon All Saints Pack in a draughts game in the South Shields Superpack Competiiton.