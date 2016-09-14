Be prepared to tell us what you know about these South Shields scouts

Continuing the scouting and guiding theme of recent days, I have picked out a selection of pictures which are sure to bring back a lot of memories.

First a photo taken in July 1974 shows members of the 15th (St Peter’s) Troop with the trophy they won at the South Shields District Cub Scout sports day, held at Cleadon Recreation Ground. Were you there?

Next, two pictures taken in 1976, showing Beryl Blakey, leader of the 4th East Boldon Cub Scouts, with her successful team who won a badge-work competition held by South Shields District Cub Scouts.

Then there’s cub scouts David Clemens, Graham Lindsay, Raymond Legg and Neil Stonley trying to fill a box with stamps as part of an appeal. How did they get on?

We also have a picture of some the South Shields District Cub Scouts who took part in an Easter Egg and Easter mosaic competition at the Brownsea Hall.

Members of the Rainbow Unit of St Lawrence’s 47th South Shields are pictured with District Commissioner Janet Armstrong, who was officially enrolling nine new members.

Along with the new recruits are: left to right, Divisional Commander Mrs Dianne Burton, Unit Guider Mrs Lorna Gibson and Father David Couling. Can you name the girls?

Finally, we have is a lovely shot from 1967. It shows the 30th (High School) Company Guides running up the Union Jack at their camp site.

What can you tell me about any of the pictures and the people who are featured in them?

Cub Scouts David Clemens, Graham Lindsay, Raymond Legg and Neil Stonley trying to fill the box with stamps in their appeal.

Beryl Blakey, leader of the 4th East Boldon Cub Scouts, pictured with the team who won a badgework competition.