Busy waterfront scenes of a Tyne and time of the past

They were the titans of the Tyne, the ships, the cranes and the cavernous yards that gave birth to vessels that sailed the seas, both near and far.

Seen from the air and from the shore, they made for a magnificent sight; mighty ships shouldering the land upon which stood skeletal cranes, standing tall and proud. And there, carved into the landscape, were the waterside shipyards where so many South Tynesiders, an army of skilled workers, took metal and more and shaped them into carriers of every imaginable cargo – taking them overseas and bringing other goods back home.

Jarrow Mercantile.

For year after year, the Tyne helped put the Great into Britain; facilitating the means for this island nation of ours to “rule the waves”.

The Tyne’s fortunes may have waned since then, but its majesty remains.