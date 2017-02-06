Buying records in South Shields

Many people thought that the advent of the CD, and later, the musical download, had well and truly sounded the death knell of the vinyl record.

But according to the BPI (the trade body which represents the nation’s record labels), annual sales of vinyl albums recently exceeded the one-million mark for the first time since the Britpop era of the 90s.

So I thought it would be interesting to hark back to the days when vinyl records ruled – and ask the Gazette’s online audience where they used to buy their LPs and singles.

Your comment suggest that Saville’s, Callers and Woolies were particular favourites as the following reveals.

Lynn Harrison posted: “Saville’s, in Kepple Street” while Beverly Olds suggested “Callers at the Nook” as did Wendy Price who said: “Me too – upstairs in Callers at the Nook!

Dylan Zimmerman recalled “Images, where Dickson’s used to be next door to an archway in the bottom of Fowler Street.”

Helen Carrahar took to Facebook to say she used to buy her records from Discount Records, in Jarrow, while Carl Stewart came up with “Callers, in the Nook and Listen Ear, in Newcastle.”

Deborah Lynn Milburn’s list of favourite places to buy vinyl include Saville’s, Images and Pete Edmonds” while Lilian Wilson (was Houlsby) suggested “The Handy Shop, Walpole Street. x”

Stephen Kail went online to say “Stars, top of Stanhope Road” while Darren Carson posted Pete Edmonds.

Liz Anderson said: “Don’t think WH Smith’s sold records, Woolworth’s did.”

Woolworth’s was a popular record-buying venue for many people if the number of postings in which they were mentioned is anything to go by.

Paulette Mcintyre said she bought her records from Woolworths as did Anne Reed, who was a customer at the company’s Jarrow store.

Susan Atkinson said: “Woolies” as did Linda Connolly, Julie Craig, Sean Haswell, Karin Craig, Sharon Falkinder and Michelle Whale, who posted: “Woolworth’s, great shop it was.”

Yvonne Anderson championed Saviles, so too did David Rickelton and Judith Payne, as did Viv Marley, who said: “Saville’s, in Kepple Street, every Saturday afternoon,happy days!

Pete Barrett took to Facebook to sing the praises of Listen Ear while Sylvia Dixon posted: “Used to buy mine at Rippons, at the town hall, every Saturday but it was quite a bit before then.”

Stewart Brown recalls buying Quuarter To Three by Gary U S Bonds at Lingards, in Boston, Lincolnshire, on August 21, 1961.”

Graham Slesser said he bought his records from Image Records while Robert Belson gotm in touch to say “Saville’s Keppel Street.”

Stephen Griffin also went there. He posted: “Saville’s had a shop in Kepple Street in the 60s, consisted of a tressel table, with the records from the no.1 to the no.20! Really high tech!”

Graham Thompson took to social media to say: “Handy Shop, off Frederick Street” while Stephen Bell told us he went to “Callers in the Nook and Pete Edmonds down the street” as did Carl Lister who went on to say: “Second time around, Handy Shop, Pete Edmunds and Image Records”.

David Marsden commented: “If you had to do that today, the charts wouldn’t be full of Capital Radio rubbish.”

Where did you used to go to, to buy the songs that made up your record collection?

What were those songs? Were you a fan of soul music, funk or disco, or simply the pop favourites of the day?

What about punk or heavy metal, how did your choice of listening change during the years?

Please get in touch with your memories of the music you used to buy and listen to.

Watch out for an upcoming article featuring some of South Tyneside’s much-loved bands.