Can you help solve photo mystery?

Old photographs can be a great source of enjoyment – as well as frustration!

Take the one on this page, for example.

Reader Caroline Edwardson has been in touch, asking for help in identifying the bowls group involved.

She would also like to know when the picture was taken.

So if anyone can shed any light on the photo, please drop me a line.

Meanwhile, Alison Spedding has emailed me in relation to the latest news concerning a statue to local fishermen who have lost their lives at sea.

“Work is set to begin shortly to create this lasting memorial,” said Susan.

“The sculpture, named ‘Fiddler’s Green’, will stand proudly overlooking the North Sea on land near the sands at the Fish Quay, in North Shields.

“It is the idea of retired local fisherman Henry Howard who wanted to honour those who have died doing their job.”

A campaign to raise the £75,000 needed to make the idea a reality was launched by the North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project (NSFHP), and thanks to the generosity of the community, local businesses, and the local authority, the money was raised in less than a year.

Renowned sculptor Ray Lonsdale, the man behind the famous ‘Tommy’ sculpture in Seaham, was chosen to create the memorial following a public vote.

“He is busy putting the finishing touches to the creation, which is inspired by an image of a fisherman taken in 1959 by local photographer Harry Hann, ready for it to be installed and unveiled next month,” explained Susan

“Work to prepare the land for the sculpture’s arrival is already underway, with the groundworks expected to take around two weeks to complete.

“The sculpture will then be transported to the site shortly before the grand unveiling on Sunday, September 24.

Mr Howard, Vice Chairman of NSFHP, said: “From the very start, support for the project has been overwhelming and I can’t thank everyone enough for the help they’ve given us. I’m sure when ‘Fiddler’s Green’ is unveiled it will be a fitting tribute to the men lost, and something the local community and fishermen can be rightly proud of.”

As part of the unveiling ceremony, an event, ‘Fiddler’s Green Day’ will take place from 11am until 1pm, and will feature live music, a parade of fishermen and a rendition of the song ‘Fiddler’s Green’.

News now of a new book, entitled Harton Village 1900, which has been written by Jean Stokes.

Jean says: “I have written this book to raise funds for St Peter’s Church, Harton, as it has just celebrated 150 years since its consecration.

“I have researched the houses and families who lived in the village in 1900 and complied a 164-page book, full of pictures and hopefully interesting information about those who lived in the village at the turn of the nineteenth century, from the labourers and their families to the rich and powerful.

“Indeed two rather eminent men connected to the Shields Gazette lived in the village at this time; Robert Cumming Annand, who was manager and later managing director of the Shields Gazette (1872-1917) and who was the inventor of the fast web printing machinery which led to the establishment of The Northern Press and Engineering Company Ltd, and George Bryan Hodgson, who was the editor of the Shields Gazette while he lived at Southcroft.

“He later moved to London and became the joint general manager of the Press Association.”

Jean said there is a heritage weekend at the beginning of September when she will give a talk on the subject “and I will have copies of the book on sale at the church at a cost of £12 each”.