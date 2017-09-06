Clocking on at South Tyneside works

Did you or anyone you know, friends or relatives, work in one of the South Tyneside factories featured in today’s picture spread?

Like many other areas, up and down the country, the fabric of working life, and the workplaces in which people were employed, has evolved and altered over the years.

Memory Lane September 1968

Some factories have moved, others have changed hands, and many more have simply closed.

At one time, industries such as shipbuilding, mining and heavy engineering were the backbone of the North East, employing thousands in yards, pits and factories throughout the region.

But as today’s photos show, South Tyneside had many other companies, providing much-needed work, such as Morganite Resistors Ltd, of Jarrow.

Did you work there?

Technical Services lab at Lenning Chemicals where a team of technologists test the product potential of Oroglas for numerous British manufacturers.