Collecting stamps and washing powder tops for charity

They were all busy raising cash for worthy causes when the Gazette’s photographer popped up at these money-spinning events from the past.
From the 1950s through to the 80s, big-hearted South Tynesiders can be seen collecting all kinds of things to help fill garden fete and white elephant stalls as well as the coffers of numerous charities and appeal funds.
They included members of the Cleadon Townswomen’s Guild who presented a garden seat to the Cleadon Park Hospital to local committee members of the North of England Cancer Research Campaign sorting out jumble.
Others were pictured collecting Persil washing powder packet tops and bag fulls of postage stamps.
What did you do to raise funds for good causes in days gone by?
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.