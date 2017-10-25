Digging way back to the days when the Romans ruled South Shields

The Roman Fort at the Lawe, in South Shields, provides a fascinating link between the present and the past – and the days of the Roman Empire.

Our pictures shows the official opening of the fort museum in 1953, along with people working on the site in 1975 and 1977, and plans and an artist’s impression of a reconstructed Arbeia Fort.

Section of the base of the south-east angle tower of the Roman Fort at the Lawe. June 1977.

The Gazette, in 1977, reported that: “a well-preserved section of the base of the south-east angle tower of the fort has been uncovered in the excavations now being carried out on ground formerly occupied by housing.”

Digging in 1978.

Opening of the Roman Fort Museum, South Shields, in 1953.