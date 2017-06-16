Display of South Shields’ days gone by

A local history group that is calling it a day, is bowing out in style, with a display that provides a personal glimpse into parts of South Shields’ past.

The display is the brainchild of the town’s Streets of South Shields group, a Workers’ Educational Association project, which has produced a number of fascinating pieces of work over the years.

Tom Moran and Michael McCormack in front of The Music Scene display.

It will be staged at St Hilda’s Church, in the Market Place, South Shields, on Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3.

The woman behind the group is Janet Wylie who says the display will be made-up of photographs and memories covering a wide range of subjects, rooted in the South Shields of days gone by.

“The display is the final work of the Streets of South Shields group,” explains Janet.

“From July, the group will no longer operate, though we will continue to meet once a month for social purposes.

“I hope the display will be a fitting farewell for the students involved and for myself.

“Due to circumstances, that is the old library closing and The Word being too expensive for us,) we found ourselves at St Hilda’s Church where we have enjoyed spending time is this beautiful church, being made very welcome by Father Chris.

“During the years, we have achieved amazing results in terms of books, exhibitions, quiz walks and friendships, and we have learned loads of local stuff along the way.” Indeed, readers will recall seeing much of the group’s work in these very pages – with more to come (as a tribute to the Streets project).

The display, which is free, and can be viewed between 10am and 3pm, on Saturday, and 10am and 1pm on the Monday, features the members’ work:–

Andrew Grant and Derek Moulding – Garages; Paul and Maureen Thompson – Sico (well-known ex-wholesalers in the town); Yvonne Richardson – Manhaven (The Cellar Club); Olive Pinkney and Liz Coffey – The Rag Trade; Tom Moran and Michael McCormack – The Music Scene (Wiggs), Geoff Henderson – Butchers and Liz Coffey – Town Hall Garage, as well as a stand recalling Wright’s Biscuits. Watch out on Monday for a sample of some of the display.