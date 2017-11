Were you a sporting hero during your school days?

We’ve taken a look back in our archives to remember the sports teams of South Tyneside’s yesteryear.

Mortimer Comprehensive School third team who won the South Tyneside School's Badminton Association third year trophy. July 1978.

Can you spot anybody in our pictures?

This week’s photographs include young badminton, basketball and chess champions.

If you see a familiar face be sure to contact peter.french@jpress.co.uk to share their story.