Happy times at Temple Park Leisure Pool

A photo of Temple Park Leisure Pool, taken in April 1978, and posted on the Gazette’s Facebook page, certainly caused a splash, for more than 42,000 readers took to social media to share their memories of the place.

And nearly all of them expressed a wish that it was still open – making waves and serving gravy and chips.

Maxine Halligan said: “Loved everything about it, getting chips afterwards sitting watching the others after that, then trying to climb the black triangle thingymajigs outside lol.”

Laura Dennington Sarah Potts spoke of “the inflatable, the diving pool, chips and gravy, and Willy Wonka sweets” while Andrea Lodge said: “Loved this place, we used to have whole street outings (Karen Alexander, Louise, Rachel Bamrah, Rachel McLauchlin, Marie Gallagher and a fair few more of us not on FB). And our dad Kevin Atkinson took us all the time. Very happy days.”

Ashleigh Fontaine was also a fan of the pool, fondly remembering “when they used to get the massive inflatable assault course out in the holidays, oh and the chips and gravy were unreal!”

Louise Tyson took to Facebook to say: “Should have kept this place, hate that new one! Nothing like the smell and excitement of going there with the big ball things on the ceiling, dive pool, aqua blaster and waves! Loved it. Also the chips and gravy and slush. Total fun, hiding round the stand things etc. Major miss”

Suzanne Jovanovic reminded Kelly Cruickshanks, “every weekend at Temple Park. Loved that place.”

Charlotte Somerville told how she “met my husband Andrew Somerville when we both worked here in 2002” while Graham Thompson told us: “I always remember going with me dad and brother on a Sunday morning and ‘Everybody Wants to Rule The World’ by Tears for Fears being on the PA.”

Other memories came thick and fast, with Kev Newman recalling: “My sister’s boyfriend diving in, trying to show off and splitting his forehead open on the bottom of the pool.”

Donnamarie Hill went online to say: “I remember they used to have to shut the pool if someone peed in it. I also remember doing my school swimming lessons there especially when we had to wear our pj’s to do our lifesaving swimming award. What were the chances of anyone ever coming across a person drowning in a pool wearing there pj’s?”

Marie Simpson recalls: “The smell of the chlorine when you walked in and the utter excitement of walking up the bank from the changing rooms to the pool and having to walk through the disinfectant in the 80s” while Jamie Hailes remembers “My first near death experience was when they set the wave machine away and I couldn’t stay up and tried to grab a lass close to me and she dunked me under. Fond memories.”

There were many more fond memories from hundreds of other readers who mourned the loss of the pool, preferring it to Haven Point as Morgan Pearce states.

“Much better than Haven Point” while Kerrie-Ann Robson adds: “Used to love going to Temple Park, used to have so much fun. Was great to watch my dad on the diving board and see him through the little window. Haven Point is a total waste of money, they should have defo kept Temple Park as well as Haven Point. They are miles away from each other, making it harder for people to get to. I’d love it for the council to re-open Temple Park.”

Heather Marshall concured, saying: “Should have kept the pool open, was much easier for me to go to with my grandchildren as I live near and don’t drive, and only go to Haven Point occasionally if I can get a lift there, bad idea to close this facility down.”

Lynn Taylor also spoke out, posting: “I loved Temple Park. Used to go all the time.

“They should never have made that Haven Point place, it’s horrid. They should have renewed Temple Park.”

Linda Clare was in agreement. She took to Facebook to say: “The council should have spent money on refurbishing Temple Park and not wasted it on Haven Point.

“I used take my kids to Temple Park every week, we had lots of happy times there.”

Kathleen Jayne Tudberry recalls one particular visit to Temple Park: “I remember taking my two children there who were both competitive swimmers but because one was under age they said I had to go in with them. I can’t swim and had to borrow my daughter’s swimsuit. They spent all their time looking after me!”

Jo-ann Walker said: “Loved this place as a kid, had so many lovely memories. Always used to get the chips and gravy when I came out.

“What a waste of money, spending on the Haven Point when they could have spent the money on Temple Park, just not the same.”

Sheila Helen Connelly tells how she “would go after school on a Friday with my friends, loved it” while Kayleigh Pearce remembers “Jade Davies nearly drowning”.

Another Gazette reader Christine Rae went online to post: “I remember being in the first group on the opening day, part of the Horsley Hill youth club. Loved it, such a shame it was all closed.

Lisa Mcalinden recalls the time she was in “first year seniors, when all the girls would meet the boys there and play tig. Chips and a carton of juice. Great pool, fond memories” while Kylie Mercer tells of the time “when doing swimming lessons, and the lass next to me almost drowned me! My dad jumped in from the spectators area and saved us both”

Helen Peart Burns told us of how: “Me and loads the kids from Parkway, mostly Broadfield Place, used to go to the leisure then have packs of mini cookies and pop with ice out of the machine after class times xxx” while Jade Sarah Brennan told how she and Jemma Mews “used to be there like every day”.