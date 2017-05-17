Harking back to Harton Comp

There’s more to school life than just books and study as these old photos, taken at Harton Comprehensive over the years, testify.

The pupils who went there in the 1970s and 1980s can be seen doing a wide range of things, including putting on a play, entitled From Time To Time, cycling and playing hockey and football.

Harton Comprehensive School pupils during dress rehearsals in July 1983 .

Do you remember taking part in the play, which was staged in July 1983?

And what about the successful under-12 football team, who walked away with the South Tyneside League championship in May, 1979, were you one of the players?

Sport obviously played a big part in school life, what are your memories of game times at Harton and your own school?

Please take a look at the pictures and tell me what you know about the story behind the images.

Harton Comp under 12 team from May 1979. They are, back, left to right: McAlister, Gaff, Chastney, Elsdon, Smith, Anderson, Mellish, Burdon, Front: Mordain, Hogg, Welsh, Cook, Simpson. Rear centre, teacher coach, Mr Bill Graham.