Harking back to South Shields’ Harton School

There’s a real lucky bag feel to this week’s picture selection, which turns the spotlight on Harton Comprehensive School.

The photographs show pupils engaged in a wide range of activities, including playing sports, including football, swimming and rugby, as well as a bit of crime prevention.

It's the 1980s but what's going on at Harton school and the Harton steamroller?

Most intriguingly is the picture, taken in what appears to be July 1987, which shows pupils accompanied by a steamroller.

There is no information to indicate what was going on at the time, so if you can shed any light on it, please get in touch.

School days provide so many of our earliest memories, some good and some not so good, what are your recollections of attending Harton Comp, or any of the other secondary schools here on South Tyneside?

So much about school life in general has changed over the years, but pupils, both past and present, share something in common – homework.

Memory Lane December 1994 John Tighe and Michael Bates of Glassfix Glazing presenting rugby strips to Harton School rugby captain David Robson.

It never seemed fair that, after spending all day at school, five days a week, you were given homework which swallowed-up so much of your weekend.

Who remembers hearing the bell go, with no mention of homework – good, we’ve got away with it – only for the teacher to announce that he would like you to do this or that for homework. And, invariably, the this and that involved hours of extra work, researching some dusty old facts or reading umpteen chapters of a book that you would never dream of picking up if you’d been given the choice.

What are your memories homework?