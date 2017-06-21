June 23, 1987: David Bowie plays Sunderland's Roker Park football ground

It is perhaps easy to take pop concerts in Sunderland for granted given all the stellar names who have appeared at the Stadium of Light over the last two decades.
But, in an era where music fans usually had to travel to Newcastle to watch their heroes, David Bowie's 1987 performance at the club's former Roker Park home was genuinely a big event for the town. Here are photos from both the June 23 concert and the day tickets went on sale plus the singer's set list that night. Oh and there's some concert footage for you complete with that infamous moment when Bowie lost his geographical bearings. Maybe he was Under Pressure.