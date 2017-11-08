Looking back at local pubs and clubs

Public houses come in all shapes and sizes, with most having their own peculiarities and, some would say, “personalities”.

What makes one particular pub popular with customers, probably sends others running for the door.

The interior Golden Lion, in South Shields.

Over the years, a great many public houses and clubs have opened and closed on South Tyneside.

Today we feature just a few of them and the people who worked and socialised in them.

Among those included here are the The Jolly Steward, pictured in 1957, and The Sea Hotel, snapped in the 1980s.

From exterior shots to inside images of the Golden Lion and the bar in the Cavern of the Sports 21 Club. Pictured immediately right are the club’s owner Mr Jack Leighton and his manager Mr Charles Spencer during a meeting in 1964.