Looking back at Wright’s biscuits in South Shields

Mention of an upcoming display in South Shields certainly took the biscuit as far as online readers were concerned.

For talk of Wright’s Biscuits generated a lot of you to post Facebook comments regarding the much-loved local company.

Wright’s Biscuits feature in a display of work being staged by the soon-to-be no-more Streets of South Streets local history group at the town’s St Hilda’s Church on Saturday, July 1, and Monday, July 3.

Janet Wylie, the woman behind the group, explained that: “Wright’s Biscuit Factory was set up business in 1790, and opened their first premises in Holborn, South Shields. They produced ships’ biscuits and had a good line in business. However in 1898 the factory caught fire and was completely gutted.

“Following the fire Wright’s set up home in new buildings at Tyne Dock, in Rutland Street.

“During the Second World War, Wright’s was employing approximately 300 workers. These workers were mostly women, working shifts, which fitted in with family life, and appealed to married women juggling home and work.

“Wright’s began to make more commercially attractive biscuits for the general public when the ships’ biscuit side of the business began to decline. Mischief, the little curly, ginger haired boy, was a well-known logo that was immediately recognisable as belonging to Wright’s.

“In 1973 Wrights Biscuit Factory closed its doors and when it re-opened two years later in 1975 it was under the name of Lowe’s and was producing dog biscuits.

“The factory finally closed in 1983 and was demolished, along with the famous chimney (bearing the name Wright’s Biscuits).” Jackie and Jim Waugh posted: “My mam-in-law worked there” while Patricia Horsley told how “I worked there in 1960, my maiden name being Pat Little”. Barbara Elliott Mulley said: “My mam worked there, Minnie Mulley, in the sixties” and Pam Trotter told how “I worked there, loved me broken biscuits.” Brenda Robson said: “Worked there in the 60s” while John Olsen told how “me ma worked there.”