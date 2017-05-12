Memories of Mile End Road

When I posted a photo of Mile End Road on Facebook, and asked how many of you lived there, the response, as usual was “streets” ahead.

Trisha Rundle posted: “My dad was born up there in 1931, always was his roots. And if we went out he was always back down that way. He lived to the grand old age of 84, been passed two years now. Even popping down town, it always reminds me of my dad x.”

The former Brunswick pub, Brunswick Street, Laygate, South Shields

Eddie Fenwick explained how she: “Lived Robertson Street,Edith Street,then my parents lived in River Drive for 50 years, fantastic memories, lovely people, everyone got on and helped each other, and played plenty football in the Chuggy.”

Rose Garvin took to Facebook to say: “Lived in Baring Street and went to school at Ocean Road and Baring Street School. Both no longer there. Remember there was a picture house in Mile End Road and Ocean Road.”

Susan Sinclair told us: “My sister lived in Bath Street in 1964, it was condemned, had old gas lamps, no bath and no hot water. She got rehoused in 1966.”

Mark Hornby revealed how: “My family was from up that way, my dad worked at Harry Jones butchers, if anyone is old enough to remember.”

Another person to go online with their memories was Jack Pearce who said: “Born at 118, many many moons ago, told we were upstairs to a sweet shop, possibly why I was such a sweet child” while Doris Watling said: “My Auntie lived in Ellsmere Street in the 60s, I lived with her for while x.”

Lydia Steel posted: “Lived in Henry Street, my nana did all her shopping in Mile End Road, happy days.”

Tonia Henderson said: “We lived in Edith Street, then moved to Baring Street,” while Karen Cummings revealed how her “parents lived in Ellsmere Street, about 50 years ago.”

Beverly Olds told how his “mam worked in the Co-op there” and Maureen Bell told us that she “lived in Moon Street.”

Also getting in touch was Dawn Peacock who said: “my mam worked in Calders, the bakers, in Mile End Road” while Paula Coxill told how she was born in Morton Street.”

Meanwhile, when the Gazette featured a story about plans for the old Brunswick pub, in Brunswick Street, Laygate, to be turned into a dog grooming parlour, reader Jackie Taylor got in touch with his memories of the place.

“I think it’s a bit sad,” said Jackie. “I used to live there in the 1950s, and that place used to be bouncing.

“At the back, there was a place called the winter gardens which was attached to the bar.

“Every weekend there was a talent contest, with acts going along. It was a fantastic place to go to.

“At one point, in 1958, the chap who ran it had played for Sunderland in the 1937 cup final.

“Some of the turns who performed there were Clive Ahmed, Bobby Noxall, John Gaston, Ted Reay and Gordon Hope.

“It was quite a big place, you went through the bar into a big room, and you would get quite a few people in there.

“It was like a club extension.”

Jackie, himself, was one of those who used to take part in the talent contests.

“I used to get up and sing songs from the 50s and 60s, such as Diana.

“Most of the acts went there for the talent contests, the money was quite good,” he added.

Back to a photo in the page, and a picture of a tanker, prompted Eric Newman to get in touch with some information about tankers built at Redheads.

Eric wrote: “A friend of mine has told me that there were four 32,000-ton ships built at Redheads, all sister ships, namely, Frank D Moores, Joseph R Smallwood, Strait of Canso and the Hindustan.

“My friend sailed on the Strait of Canso, his stamp in his discharge book indicates that the ship was owned by, Northumbrian Shipping Company, which is , Common Brothers, both have the same address.”

