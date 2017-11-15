Memories of the wonderful Westovians

There’s a real mix of costumes and make-up among these local actors and actresses who were pictured over the years putting on various shows for South Tyneside audiences.

They include members of St Gregory’s Players and the Westovian Dramatic Society who, judging by the scenes shown here, had lots of fun putting on pantos, comedies and musicals.

A Westovians' performance.

From 1962 to 1991, the pictures portray a kaleidoscope of periods, from the days of ancient China to Edwardian times and beyond.

How many of the those photographed do you recognise?

Amateur dramatics has a rich history here on South Tyneside, what are the most memorable shows you have seen locally? Please drop me a line with your thoughts.

Westovian Dramatic Society in June 1962 . Left to right: Ted Forrester, Helen Charlton, Harry Deakin and Edna Harrison.