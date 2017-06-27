Mystery photos and a monster eel

It’s a case of the known and the unknown in today’s page.

For two of the pictures, showing Bede’s Well, in Hebburn, in 1932, and Wooden Dolly, in North Shields, were sent in to the Gazette’s newsroom, but we don’t know why and by whom. If you can shed any light on the reason for the post, please get in touch.

Wrights Biscuit Factory Rutland Street.

The two pictures (courtesy of Bill Clavery) relating to Wright’s Biscuits, meanwhile, were sent in by Janet Wylie following the interest in the South Shields biscuit-making factory. Did you work there?

And what’s the story behind the monster conger eel being sold by Fred Phinn, of South Tyne Fisheries, in Frederick Street, back in October 1977?