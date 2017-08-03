Paying tribute to young rugby players

You were certainly on the ball when we posted a photo of King George Comprehensive School’s third year rugby team on Facebook.

The team, along with their coach, Mr S D Scorer, were pictured in April 1983 after winning the South Tyneside 15-a-side rugby tournament.

The caption at the time read: “In addition they have played throughout Northumberland and Durham losing only three games all season, averaging 36 points for and only six against per match.

Lots of you went online to recall the feat and name many of the players from that time.

Duncan William Bird posted: “God I remember this photo.

“This was the season we won everything (and I even think we went unbeaten the whole season). We were then invited to be the first ‘common’ school to play the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle. Magic times.”

Alan Harper Smith said: “It was a great year, the RGS were a bit too good for us but we gave them a good game.

“I wish there was a ‘fixture/results/points scorers’ sheet for that season as it was a great season. Still love rugby, Bedford Blues is my local team.”

Duncan William Bird listed the players pictured as “Standing: Michael Dixon, Kevin Lindsey, Paul Downs, Stan (‘The Man’) Scorer, Ian Sanderson, Alan Harper Smith, me. Sitting: Paul Burr, Gary Lee, Kevin Bolam, Andrew Lowrie, Jason Wilson, Mark Lamb, Ian Sutherland, Robert Baker and Lee Gardiner.”

Michael Strasenburg said: “Good teams, King George, we had a cracking team, won the lot” while Bolam Premier added: “Remember that picture. Jason Wilson and Ian Sutherland were excellent players.”

Susan Robson took to Facebook to say: “I recognise a few, but names I cannot remember, I left King George Comp in 1984.”

However, Chris Wilkinson named Lee Gardner, Mark Lamb, Andy Lowrie, Kevin Bowlam, Gary Lee, Micky Dixon and Andy Lowrie” and Chris Hutchinson said: “Bottom row, third from the left big Andy Downs at the back.”

Alan Harper Smith went online to say: “Lol ... yup I recognise and remember them, great days” and Micky Dixon spoke of Mark Lamb, Kevan Bolam, Andrew Lowrie and Paul Burr, saying “what a team this was, where is everyone today?”

Deborah Anne Swan made special mention of the team coach, commenting on “a very young-looking Mr Scorer” while Wendy Price adds: “I only remember Mr Scorer, great name for a P.E. teacher!” while Glen Pasco referred to him as a “top teacher”.

Tracey Chandler was equally impressed by the Facebook posting saying: “What a photo” while Alison Rodman simply said: “Ha ha class!”

Another old photo posted on the Gazette’s Facebook page related to a fundraising event.

It prompted a number of readers to make mention of some worthy money-spinning events they’ve taken part in or have planned.

This what they wrote online.

Angela Nicoll said: “I’m Braving the Shave on August 25 for Mcmillian Nurses.

“I’ve already got £350 in sponsorship but would love to smash this! I’m doing this at home with a few friends and family but it would be great if I had a venue where I could get more donations. I’m going bald for a fabulous charity.”

Audrey Simpson posted: “On July 8 Jimmy Simpson did a parachute jump to raise funds for his school Percy Hedley.

“Jimmy has cerebral palsy but it doesn’t hold him back, he raised over £2,000 and he’s on his way to do another jump in August as he wants to jump from ‘higher’. He’s my 17-year-old grandson and I couldn’t be prouder of his achievements.”

Sarah Robson said: “I’m doing the abseil for the foghorn house at Souter.”

It’s great to think that so many of you are prepared to do such amazing things in order to help raise money for others.